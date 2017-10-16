About 6,000 students at 21 schools across Saskatoon simultaneously bit into locally grown carrots on Monday morning.

The Big Crunch annual event highlighted the importance of healthy eating and educated children about where food comes from.

“There are people in the world who don’t get to eat healthy food, like carrots, so it’s kind of important to get the chance to eat healthy,” Amalia Janson, a student who participated in the event, said.

The event, in its ninth year, was held in partnership with CHEP Good Food Inc., an organization that promotes food security.

“We grow a lot of carrots right here in Saskatchewan, so it’s a way we can support local farmers while also being really nutrition-positive in life,” Grayson Beaudin, Grade 6 teacher at École Victoria School, said.

Leading up to The Big Crunch, some teachers had curriculum focused on food security.

The carrots were grown at Milden Colony farm, about 100 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.