SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit is once again offering a holiday shopping bus route.

The Jingle Bell Express, Route 1225, is scheduled to run from Dec. 7 to 23.

It will run again on Boxing Day with free service.

The Express stops at Midtown, Centre, Market, Confederation, and Lawson Heights malls every half hour.

“The Jingle Bell Express removes the hassle of driving and parking, while providing riders with access to malls they may not otherwise visit,” Jim McDonald, director of Saskatoon Transit, said in a news release.

The Jingle Bell Express will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Boxing Day the Jingle Bell Express will operate as a free service between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.