'Zero visibility': Travel not recommended on some Saskatoon area highways

Highway Hotline was recommending against travel east of Saskatoon Thursday morning due to ice, and swirling and drifting snow driven by powerful wind gusts.

The recommendation came after a blowing snow advisory was issued for Saskatoon by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Strong northwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h will combine with flurries to produce areas of reduced visibilities," the advisory said.

"Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while others may encounter abrupt changes in visibility as bands of flurries move through."

As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, only travel near Lanigan on Highway 16 was not recommended.

​In a tweet sent Thursday morning, Warman Fire Rescue said Highway 305 was closed at Highway 12 north of Martensville.

"Please avoid highway travel in our area if possible," the fire department said.

"We have had vehicles in the ditch that could not see as well here."

Please avoid highway travel in our area if possible. Highway 305 is closed at Highway 12 north of Martensville in all four directions to zero visibility. We have had vehicles in the ditch that could not see as well here. Follow the highway hotline for more information. pic.twitter.com/SH4VhiF0fH — Warman Fire Rescue (@WarmanFire) March 10, 2022

​