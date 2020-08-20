SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department has added a new piece of equipment to its firefighting toolbox, that aims to keep firefighters safe when battling a blaze.

The X-Tinguish FST is a tool that when deployed in a fire, sprays an aerosol mixture, helping suffocate the flames which allows firefighters to gain access to an area, in a much safer way.

“Unlike a fire extinguisher, this tool is on a time delay, so you do not have to be close to the fire to apply it. You pull the two pins. There is an eight-second delay. The unit which weighs about 12 pounds is then tossed into the compartment that is on fire," Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said on Thursday.

"Once it starts to work, there is an aerosol that will then interact with the heated gases within that space, reducing the temperature and depending upon the size of the fire."

Data shows it the device can take the room temperature from around 540 C degrees celsius to around 90 C in about a minute, according to Rodger.

By suppressing the fire temporarily, Rodger said it makes it safer for firefighters to gain access to the area that is on fire so firefighters can continue extinguishing the fire more efficiently) and search for occupants.

The new tool was used for the first time this past weekend, during a large fire at two homes on Ave R South in the Pleasant Hill Neighbourhood.

The X-Tinguish FST is made by Flame Guard USA with units costing about $900.00.