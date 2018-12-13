A satirical letter, titled “The Rules for Driving in Saskatoon,” is making its rounds online.

The letter is made to look like a City of Saskatoon news release, with an official city letterhead placed at the top of the page.

There are 13 satirical driving rules, including, “You must first learn to pronounce the name Idylwyld, it is: ‘EYE-DIL-WILD,’” and, “If someone actually has their turn signal on, wave them to the shoulder immediately to let them know it has been accidentally activated.”

It’s unclear who wrote the rules, but the letter has been shared across Reddit, Twitter and Facebook.

Mayor Charlie Clark chuckled when CTV News showed him the list.