Fire crews conducted a shelter in place to protect a woman with mobility challenges during a building fire on Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department received a call reporting a fire at 339 Avenue I North, according to a news release.

The commanding officer reported seeing heavy smoke and flames at the back of the building extending through the roof. Crews were able to put out the main part of the fire within a few minutes.

Firefighters went in to each of the four suites to make sure everyone was out of the building. Three of the suites had been vacated, but a woman with mobility challenges was found in the fourth suite. Crews conducted a shelter in place for her.

An assessment showed the fire had not spread into the attic or interior of the building.

No one was injured in the fire, and the damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.