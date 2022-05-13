Woman seriously injured by train in Saskatoon

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after an incident involving a train.

The woman was on foot, according to police, near the intersection of 33rd Street and Circle Drive.

The 39-year-old woman was in critical but stable condition, police said in a news release.

Police were on scene around 10:30 and traffic restrictions were in place in the area until after 2 a.m. Friday.

The incident is still under investigation.