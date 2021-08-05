SASKATOON -- A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near La Loche.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the community's RCMP detachment was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

It happened about two kilometres south of La Loche on Highway 155, according to police.

A woman was declared dead on scene by paramedics.

She was the vehicle's sole occupant, RCMP said in a news release.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation into the crash.