Advertisement
Woman killed in crash near La Loche, Sask.
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:29AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near La Loche.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the community's RCMP detachment was dispatched to the scene of the crash.
It happened about two kilometres south of La Loche on Highway 155, according to police.
A woman was declared dead on scene by paramedics.
She was the vehicle's sole occupant, RCMP said in a news release.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation into the crash.