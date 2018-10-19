

The woman who was found dead following a house fire Monday has been identified as 42-year-old Kim Gamble.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, Saskatoon Police Services said in a news release. The cause of death is undetermined.

This suspicious fire and death is still being investigated by the Chief Coroner's office and Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section.

The fire was at a multi-unit complex on 21st Street West and Avenue N South.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the building and quickly extinguished the fire.

Gamble’s body was found in a basement suite.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.