Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Hodan Hashi, 23, at Lit Nightclub — located above the Crazy Cactus.
Police said they were called to the nightclub at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of the woman suffering from “a serious injury.”
Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Theriault-Fisher was arrested at the club. She was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.
“As an investigation progresses, officers are constantly evaluating the information they are gathering,” a spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service told CTV News.
“In this case, that meant changing the charge.”
Hodan Hashi died following an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub. (Facebook/Hodan Hashi)
Police said Theriault-Fisher and the victim knew each other.
Graphic cellphone footage, circulating on social media, shows the victim on the floor covered in blood. In the video, a woman is on top of the victim, punching and kicking her.
Police are asking people to turn over cellphone footage to assist in the investigation.
Theriault-Fisher wore a white hoodie and glasses for her first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court. The Crown opposed her release from custody.
She is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
Crazy Cactus declined an interview with CTV News.
“Out of respect for those involved, we will not comment further at this time,” the business wrote in an email.
“We can say our establishment and staff have and will continue to provide whatever assistance we can to those involved."
Hashi's family has started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of transporting her body home to Ottawa.
"It is with great disbelief that we lost Hodan Hashi, our sister, daughter and cousin to violence," the fundraiser's description says.
"She was a kind, gentle, giving soul who would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She was loved by many and was willing to show the love the world had to give," the fundraiser says.
