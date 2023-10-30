Woman charged in Saskatoon mother's 2021 homicide

Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Sabrina Clark, 29, was found dead in a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West on Feb. 18, 2021.

Police say Kendra Ahenakew, 26, was arrested last week in Burnaby, B.C. on a Canada-wide warrant.

She faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Clark's death.

Ahenakew made her first appearance on the charges at Saskatoon provincial court Monday morning.

According to an obituary notice, Clark was the mother of two children.