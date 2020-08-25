SASKATOON -- According to RCMP, Tara Anita Bird played an organizational role in a scheme which saw drugs being tossed over the fence at Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre.

Bird was not an inmate or employee at the jail, RCMP said in a news release.

Bird's arrest comes after a months-long investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team that began in May, according to police.

She is charged with conspiracy to traffic controlled substances in association with, for the benefit of, or at the direction of the Terror Squad street gang.

Bird’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.