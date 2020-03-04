Woman, 70, dead after being hit by recycling truck: Saskatoon police
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:23PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:25PM CST
Saskatoon police respond to a pedestrian-vehicle collision in the 200 block of Cree Place. (Francois Biber/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman died after being struck by a recycling truck.
The crash happened Wednesday morning in a parking lot in the 200 block of Cree Place, police say.
More to come.
