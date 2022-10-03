With positive identification of human remains still pending, family of missing Saskatoon woman thanks search team

The family of Megan Gallagher said Monday morning marked their 43rd trip to court since she was reported missing in September 2020. It was the first such court appearance since human remains were found during a search for the missing 30-year-old woman.

Jessica Sutherland was appearing, she is charged with offering an indignity to human remains in Gallagher's disappearance.

On Thursday, the search for Gallagher ended when human remains were found in the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Saskatchewan, where Saskatoon Police say they had planned a four-day search effort.

“I want to thank the 50-plus searchers that were out helping with the search,” said Brian Gallagher, her father

“They were amazing, they were extremely respectful. They joined in ceremony and prayer, they laid tobacco down, and after about five and a half hours, they had some results for us.”

Gallagher said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday and DNA testing should be completed by mid-October to determine if they are his daughter's remains.

Police began treating Gallagher's disappearance as a homicide in January 2021.

The arrest of 34-year-old Robin Tyler John on Thursday brought the total number of people charged in connection with Gallagher's presumed death to eight.

John is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault. Others accused in Gallagher's presumed death are charged with offering an indignity to human remains and first-degree murder.

“Eight people so far. Four to dispose of her remains. Two to unlawfully confine her and assault her. Two to commit murder. And more to come,” said Gallagher.

Saskatoon Police Service has said there could be more arrests in connection with the investigation.

Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robert Thomas, both charged with first-degree murder in Gallagher's presumed death, will be in court on Thursday.