SASKATOON -- As Saskatoon gets set to host one of the largest annual entertainment events in Canada this weekend, city officials are reassuring the public that with the current risk of COVID-19 low here and the Juno Awards will go on.

During a news conference, Monday the city's Emergency Management Organization Director Pamela Goulden-Mcleod said COVID-19 has been part of the plan since earlier this year.

"We started that process in January and have been hosting conference calls and regular updates with about twelve critical partners in this work," Goulden-Mcleod said

Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand for the news conference along with Dr. Johnmark Opondo, a Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer based in the city.

"All the indicators and advice is that we can safely have this event," Opondo said.

But Opondo recommends taking preventive steps during the mass gathering which brings together musicians and fans from across Canada.

"We want to encourage social distancing during these kinds of events. Things like greetings and handshakes, kissing and hugging," Opondo said.

"You have to avoid doing that."

With this in mind, Juno organizers are suggesting a new greeting instead of a handshake: it's an elbow bump.

Opondo said if a case of COVID-19 surfaces in Saskatchewan this week, cancelling the event is still an option

"It would be a very unusual situation (if we had to cancel the Junos), nothing has been ruled out.