Winter storm warnings issued in Saskatoon, west-central Sask. areas
Snow blows across Highway 11 south of Saskatoon on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 11:24AM CST
Environment Canada is warning of a winter storm expected to hit areas in Saskatchewan’s west-central regions, including Saskatoon.
The developing storm is forecast to move through Alberta on Friday before spreading into Saskatchewan on Friday night and through Saturday, a warning from the weather agency reads.
Snowfall between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected by Sunday morning, and easterly winds between 40 to 50 km/h — with gusts to 70 km/h — will create blowing snow during the storm.
The Kindersley, Leader, Lloydminster, Martensville, Outlook and Saskatoon areas are under winter storm warnings, as of 11 a.m. Friday, but Environment Canada notes the weather system is affecting a large portion of the Canadian Prairies.
Blowing snow advisories have been issued in the Battlefords and Swift Current regions, as well.
Travellers are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel, the weather agency states.
More Stories
- Winter storm warnings issued in Saskatoon, west-central Sask. areas
- Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum would have 'significant, serious' impact: PM
- Canada's lobby for tariff relief: from Ottawa, to DC, practically to outer space 8
- World leaders push back against Trump's trade war threat 12
- Team Saskatoon to represent Canada at basketball's 3x3 World Cup
- Sask. player Ethan Bear makes NHL debut
- Government’s deficit smaller than forecast in third quarter financial report
- 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University 1