

CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada is warning of a winter storm expected to hit areas in Saskatchewan’s west-central regions, including Saskatoon.

The developing storm is forecast to move through Alberta on Friday before spreading into Saskatchewan on Friday night and through Saturday, a warning from the weather agency reads.

Snowfall between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected by Sunday morning, and easterly winds between 40 to 50 km/h — with gusts to 70 km/h — will create blowing snow during the storm.

The Kindersley, Leader, Lloydminster, Martensville, Outlook and Saskatoon areas are under winter storm warnings, as of 11 a.m. Friday, but Environment Canada notes the weather system is affecting a large portion of the Canadian Prairies.

Blowing snow advisories have been issued in the Battlefords and Swift Current regions, as well.

Travellers are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel, the weather agency states.