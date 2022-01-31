Winter storm leads to some school cancellations

SASKATOON -

The winter storm moving through Saskatchewan has prompted a couple of schools to cancel classes.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says classes for all students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Warman and École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville are cancelled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

In addition, schools within the Prairie Spirit School Division will move to learning from home on Tuesday because of the storm.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it's decision was made collaboratively with the Prairie Spirit School Division as the schools are joint use facilities.

“Challenges have been identified for safely operating school and transit buses. Cancelling classes helps ensure the safety of students and staff members,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.

The storm prompted the closure of several highways and led to several warnings about deteriorating road conditions.

Classes are scheduled to resume at the two schools on Wednesday.