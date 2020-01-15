SASKATOON -- It's even colder in Saskatoon, if you can believe it. Extreme Cold Warnings cover the lions’ share of the province again today, with wind chills approaching -50.

Frostbite can set in within minutes, and Environment Canada is urging diligence in watching for other cold related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Looking ahead, temperatures should bottom out overnight and start to rebound Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -30 C

Evening: -33 C

Thursday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -39 C

Afternoon High: -22 C

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -23 C

Afternoon High: -21 C