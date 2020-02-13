Winter Bike to Work Day in Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is hosting the second annual Winter Bike to Work Day Thursday.
The goal is to inspire those in Saskatoon to think of cycling as a regular means of transportation, and a fun way to burn calories.
Those that brave the cold and pedal to work can warm up at several stations around Saskatoon, with hot drinks, snacks and give-aways being offered. The stations will be set up from 7-9 a.m.
For a full list of stations, visit saskatoon.ca/byxe