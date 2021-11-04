Winning lotto ticket worth $2M sold in Saskatoon
(Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
Saskatoon -
Less than a month after a $55 million lottery ticket was sold in the city, there is another significant win in Saskatoon.
According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a Western 649 ticket sold in the city matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's draw.
That makes the ticket worth $2 million dollars.
While there will likely be some urgency in claiming the $2 million prize, the winner has up to a year after the draw date to claim it.