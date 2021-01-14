SASKATOON -- The community of Wilkie is coping with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Poplar Courts nursing home.

“The town is devastated because you know you always hear on the news that you have outbreaks and cases in other communities or in other provinces. Then all of a sudden we have a number of cases and deaths,” Mayor David Ziegler said.

“I’m hearing that there have been five or six deaths.”

He says one of the people who died was his former neighbour who recently moved into the nursing home.

The home is attached to the health centre where an outbreak was declared on Dec. 12.