Wildfire smoke causes high risk air quality alert for Saskatoon

A very high risk air quality rating has been issued for Saskatoon over the long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a 10+ rating for the city on Saturday afternoon.

“A plume of wildfire smoke continues slowly making its way eastward across central Saskatchewan, causing elevated AQHI values and reduced visibilities in some areas,” the government said in a special air quality statement.

“Conditions may improve briefly today as this plume departs, but continued northwesterly winds will see most of the area remain downwind of large fires again later today and tonight.”

The government said that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, even at low concentrations.

They recommended that people reduce exposure to wildfire smoke.

“Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.”

They also suggested to keep doors and windows closed, as long as the temperature inside was comfortable. People can also search out safe spaces in the community to get away from smoke outdoors.

“It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms. Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.”

Those who need health advice can contact Healthline at 811.