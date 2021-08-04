SASKATOON -- Large swaths of central and eastern Saskatchewan are under air quality statements due to smoke from forest fires in British Colombia and the Prairies.

“Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times, due to elevated values of fine particulate matter,” according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

The statements are in effect from areas including Mossomin to Wollaston Lake and Meadow Lake to Pelican Narrows.

“Little change is expected over the next couple of days as winds in most regions are forecast to remain relatively light with the smoke and haze continuing,” the statement says.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”