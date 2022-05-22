Why 'Peacekeepers' have been key to the success of Saskatoon Tribal Council's new shelter

The work of staff known as Peacekeepers has been an integral component of the success of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Wellness Centre, according to an administration report on downtown safety and wellbeing to Saskatoon City Council.

"The Peacekeeper model started as an STC employee who was trained to ensure safety within the Wellness Centre," said the report, to be received as information at Tuesday's meeting.

"The process for people entering the building includes safety measures such as the use of metal wand detection, removal of shoes and removal of exterior bulky clothing. This process is facilitated by the Peacekeepers in a respectful manner."

The report says that with the warmer weather more people are gathering outside, "which is encouraged and welcome." The city and partner agencies are working to mitigate any increase in vandalism, garbage, and open drug use around the exterior of the building.

"An enhanced Peacekeeper model has been implemented to perform perimeter checks every 15 minutes, to communicate with those gathered and play a role in encouraging respect for the public realm," the report says.

Two Peacekeepers are on staff. The STC's goal is to increase that to five Peacekeepers and one maintenance staff every shift, according to the report.

In addition, the Wellness Centre has been offering job opportunities to support relatives on the path from homelessness to shelter to transitional housing.

"Some of the relatives have been provided the opportunity to develop a sense of responsibility through picking up garbage, cleaning windows, sweeping sidewalks, and other tasks," the report says.

The STC is part of a city-led committee working to improve downtown safety and wellbeing. The committee also includes Saskatoon Fire Department, Saskatoon Police Service, the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Review Committee, the city's utilities and environment department, Saskatoon Land and the Community Support Program.