SASKATOON -- While extreme heat settles in Saskatoon over the weekend, there's plenty of ways to cool off on Saskatchewan Day.

The City of Saskatoon has adjusted civic services and hours of operation for Aug. 2.

Families can play

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo will operate regular hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m for the zoo and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Forestry Farm Park. Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the City of Saskatoon.

Golf course open

The three city-run golf courses (Wildwood, Holiday Park and Silverwood) are open regular hours dawn to dusk and most leisure centres except for Cosmo Civic Centre and the Terry Fox Track at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre.

Outdoor pools

Saskatoon’s outdoor pools offer family swim times and public swim times. George Ward, Riversdale, Mayfair and Lathey pools are all taking reservations and offering public swim times. City spray pads are also open.

Garbage, recycling pick ups

Garbage, recycling and organics collection will continue as scheduled. The Saskatoon landfill will stay open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, while both the east compost depot will open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the west compost depot will open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the City.

Public transit will run on holiday hours on Aug. 2, Access Transit is available to provide trips from 9 a.m to 11 p.m.

Parking is free on Saskatchewan Day, but parking time limits remain in effect, the City said.