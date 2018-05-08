Wesley Veit given life sentence for killing estranged wife
Heidi and Wesley Veit are shown in this photo from Facebook. (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:57PM CST
A Wilkie man has been sentence after killing his estranged wife.
Wesley Veit, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Heidi Veit.
Heidi’s body was found last March on a rural property near Wilkie. She died from a gunshot wound. She was a mother of two boys and worked as an education assistant at McLurg High School.
Court head the couple were in the process of getting a divorce .
Veit was given a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for at least 18 years.