SASKATOON -- It's been more than four months since 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier went missing.

Her family has now organized a $20,000 reward in the hopes of bringing her home.

"We've been looking for 130 days for our daughter. Over the past four months, it's been difficult for our family, and we're missing her and we would like to see her come home," Trottier's dad Paul told CTV News.

On Dec. 22, Trottier was at her parents' home and told them she would be back in time for Christmas.

It was Dec. 24 when her family noticed her phone was dead. Her parents haven't heard from her since.

A Facebook group has been formed to help find her and raise money for the search.

Earlier this year, Trottier's family also launched a digital billboard campaign earlier this year to help aid in the search.

Mackenzie Trottier is described as five feet tall and 145 pounds with blonde, medium-length hair which is shaved on the right side.

She has green eyes, a fair complexion, broken front teeth and a tattoo on her right ankle.

Trottier is known to wear heavy make-up, black yoga pants, a heavy green jacket and carry a large purse.

In February, Saskatoon Police Service asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information about her disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning Trottier is asked to contact Saskatoon Police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.