SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information about the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier.

Trottier, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 30 and was last seen by her family on Dec. 21.

SPS released a photo of the man and posted video on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

You can also watch the video in the player above.

Trottier is described as five feet tall and 145 pounds with blonde, medium length hair which is shaved on the right side.

She has green eyes, a fair complexion, broken front teeth and a tattoo on her right ankle.

Trottier usually wears heavy make up, black yoga pants, a heavy green jacket and carries a large purse.