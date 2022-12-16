'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
"We're about to the point where we start blockading," Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Bobby Cameron said.
Chiefs gathered at the FSIN offices on Friday said the act breaches inherent treaty rights, and blockades are being organized in the new year, but none of the chiefs would say specifically when or where they will be placed.
"Let's enjoy a good Christmas, a good break, rest up and let's get at 'em in the new year," Chief Evan Taypotat of Kahkewistahaw First Nation said. "Because enough is enough."
The Saskatchewan First Act was introduced in November after years of struggles between the province and Ottawa surrounding Saskatchewan's autonomy.
The province said the act confirms "Saskatchewan's autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources."
"This historic legislation will help protect our economic growth and prosperity from intrusive federal policies that encroach upon our legislative sovereignty," Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a news release announcing the act.
Cameron is galvanizing support for chiefs not just opposing the bill itself, but everything it could stand for moving forward.
"Because we want to ensure our future generations are left with something. That they're left with a better life than we have had," Cameron said.
Chief Margaret Bear of Ochapawace First Nation said the treaties in place were agreed with the Crown and predate the province. Before the province tries getting its share of natural resource revenue, it should honour the treaties.
"We are the original rate holders of this land. No policy or act is going to tell us different. We will not sit back by the sidelines while two foreign parties continue to steal our resources from our backyard," Bear said.
"And Saskatchewan has the gall to think they have the rights and exclusive ownership of our natural resources."
Cameron said legal action is also being pursued as FSIN is working on a statement of claim, which could take "several years" to work its way through the justice system.
Many of the chiefs here mentioned the provincial Natural Resources Transfer Agreement from the 1930 and the federal 1969 white paper, which proposed to eliminate Indian status, as two damaging pieces of legislation in the past.
These Chiefs see similarities between those and the Saskatchewan First Act as the latest piece of legislation to attack inherent treaty rights.
"This Bill asserts the exclusive jurisdiction of Saskatchewan over laws with respect to matters set out in sections 92 and 92A and does not restrict or limit existing First Nations rights," a statement from the provincial government said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
CBSA seizes record 2,500 kg of opium from shipping pallets in Vancouver
The Canada Border Services Agency has made a historic drug bust in Vancouver. Nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium have been seized from 247 shipping pallets, marking the largest drug bust of its kind by the CBSA.
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government offering technical, financial resources to study on searching landfill
The Manitoba government is now part of an Indigenous-led oversight committee on the feasibility of searching landfills for missing women.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba reports 10 new deaths from influenza
The number of deaths from influenza in Manitoba nearly doubled within a week, according to the province’s weekly report.
Calgary
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewal
Calgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family holding toy drive and giveaway in her honour
The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet is coming together for a toy drive and giveaway this weekend to remember the 29 year old and make a difference for other families this holiday season.
-
Drake's new necklace made of 42 engagement rings was created by a Toronto-born designer
Drake’s new diamond necklace is made up of 42 engagement rings – a romantically ambiguous design choice that his Toronto-born jeweler is staying tight-lipped about.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey woman's stabbing death
The husband of the woman stabbed to death in Surrey last week has been charged with second-degree murder, investigators announced Friday.
-
Staff estimates removing Stanley Park bike lane will cost $400K, be complete by spring 2023
The estimated cost of removing the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive is close to $400,000, a memo to Vancouver Park Board commissioners reveals.
-
Men charged in 'senseless' murder of married seniors in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Months after two married seniors were found murdered in Abbotsford, B.C., authorities have announced charges against three suspects.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver Island
People visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.
-
Vancouver Island snowfall to begin this weekend, but exact totals unclear
While snow is expected across Vancouver Island starting this weekend, exact timing and snowfall totals are hard to nail down for the weekend and through the bulk of next week.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
London
-
Should London declare a State of Emergency regarding its housing crisis?
A growing number of voices say London’s housing crisis has become an emergency.
-
'It looks like it just veered off the runway.' A cargo jet ends up stuck in the mud at the London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
-
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.