'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
Holiday travel has been impacted for much of the week leading up to Christmas, from YVR in Vancouver to YUL in Montreal.
While delays and cancellations are a part of air travel, some passengers were experiencing the dysfunction for the first time.
“I have not experienced this before, this is quite surprising,” said Yurda Ferhatoglu, who is travelling to Vancouver. “But it seems like here in Saskatoon, the airport is quite clear and calm. It’s better than I expected.”
With weather conditions improving slightly in southern B.C., traffic is slowly moving again out west.
One passenger has been waiting to fly since Tuesday.
“We got word that they’re in the air, so the plane is at least on its way here,” said Steve Richmond. “Now it remains to be seen if it makes its way back, but apparently the weather is a little better today, so fingers crossed.”
One family bound for Germany, who were stranded in Saskatoon, had slim hopes of making a wedding on Christmas day. Luckily their trip was for two weeks, so they were optimistic about the situation.
Despite the confusion and frustration, travellers are finding the silver lining in their travel woes.
“For me, just to see my family there, and my daughter,” said Ferhatoglu. “That’s all I’m excited about. I don’t care, it’s just a delay. One day or whatever, a couple of hours is okay.”
“It was a hidden bonus,” said Richmond, who spent the delay with family in Gravelbourg. “Getting to spend a bit more time with family. That made it all worth it in the end. It was some stress, but it turned out to be a little bit of a positive.”
Brimming with Christmas spirit, Richmond is confident he’ll get to his destination.
“We ran into a jolly fellow in the parking lot with a beard and a red suit,” he said with a smile.
“He said if this plane doesn’t get out, he’s got room on his sleigh. I don’t know what that means, but we’ll get where we need to go eventually.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across U.S.
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Sisters of the Valley: The 'weed nuns' trying to heal the world through cannabis
A group of women in California known as the 'weed nuns' is looking to heal the world through cannabis.
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec on Saturday as snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain hammered much of the country and plunged holiday travel plans into chaos.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
Regina
-
'True nature of the Christmas spirt': Community rallies as dozens of travellers stranded in Maple Creek by winter storm
Residents in Maple Creek showed some Christmas spirit to travellers stranded by a winter storm that blew through southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday night.
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
-
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
-
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Calgary
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mall
CF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
-
Calgary burger joint aims to give away 1,000 to people in need
A local burger joint is helping make the holidays a little bit brighter for the city's less fortunate.
Edmonton
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Toronto
-
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this Christmas
Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
-
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas masses
For the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Ottawa
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.
-
Winter Storm 2022 in pictures
A powerful winter storm swept across eastern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas, burying the region in snow that was mixed at times with rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Here are a few scenes from around the region.
Vancouver
-
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS says
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
-
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fire
Allison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.
-
Heavy downpour creates more havoc on Metro Vancouver roads
Following a day filled with a messy mix of snow and freezing rain, much of Metro Vancouver experienced warmer temperatures with non-stop rainfall Saturday.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec's power outages get tougher
The winter storm that hit Quebec on Friday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power, and many struggling to get around due to disruptions in transportation infrastructure.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
Vancouver Island
-
Flood watches issued for most of Vancouver Island amid winter storm
A flood watch was issued for most of Vancouver Island on Saturday as heavy rain followed this week's bitter cold and snowstorms.
-
No tsunami expected after minor earthquake off Haida Gwaii
Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km.
-
'Our Christmas story': Ukrainian family looking forward to first Christmas in Victoria
Anton Kostin and his family are decorating the tree in preparation for their first Christmas in Victoria, but their preparations started when Russia invaded their home country in February.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.