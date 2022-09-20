The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) has called on the province for more funding to address class sizes and a lack of teachers and educational assistants.

STF president Samantha Becotte said students need more one on one support in classrooms across the province.

“I talked to a Grade 3 teacher just yesterday with a number of students in her class that have come in since the start of the year, and she's not sure if they're going to get the EA support that they require,” said Becotte.

“This pulls her in so many different directions, and that means that she's not able to support her students the best she wants, to the best she can, and we know our students deserve better than that.”

The province announced a record investment of $2.88 billion towards education in the 2022-23 budget, and provided an additional $20 million in July.

Becotte said the extra funding addressed additional inflationary costs.

“It didn't really have an impact on increasing supports in our classrooms,” she said.

“We need government to create a sustainable, predictable budget so that school divisions and schools and teachers can create plans that ensure students are successful in their classes.”

The STF isn’t putting a dollar amount on the extra funds it’s looking for.

“Saskatchewan is a diverse province. We know that different areas have different challenges, but one common thing that we're hearing is that they haven't received enough funding when school divisions create their budgets,” said Becotte.

“We're hearing from the boards that they haven't received the funds they need to meet the needs of students, and so we're starting the conversation here today to encourage government to listen to teachers, listen to parents, and meet the needs of students across Saskatchewan by investing in education.”