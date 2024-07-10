'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
"That's six long years. That's 72 months. That's 2,192 days. We have no answers whatsoever," Morin's sister, Janine Morin, told CTV News.
Morin was reported missing on July 10, 2018. The 31-year-old was last seen at the corner of 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford.
Morin's family and friends marked the anniversary with a walk on Wednesday— beginning at North Battleford's Gold Eagle Casino and ending at the library.
RCMP believe Morin is a victim of homicide. No charges have been laid.
In 2019, about a year after the disappearance, police released a grainy, black-and-white picture of a van that investigators believe is connected to the case.
"We are still interested in identifying the owner of the van and speaking with them," RCMP told CTV News in an email on Wednesday.
"As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot share information on any potential suspects."
Morin's sister said she's frustrated by the lack of information.
"That frustrates me. That breaks me down because we've gotten no further since day one. We still continue to search. We get a tip, we're right there," Janine said.
Angela Odgers keeps an eye out for any clue that could lead to finding her cousin.
"I'm still looking in the ditches. I'm still hoping that we're going to find something — anything — just to give us a line," Odgers said.
"Everywhere I go, I look. Your whole life now is looking."
When Janine thinks of her sister, she can hear her laugh.
"Her laugh is contagious. When you hear her laugh, you want to be in the room and be like, 'What are you laughing about? I want to get in on this," Janine said.
The two sisters liked to make their brother the centre of the jokes.
"We only have one brother, so we kind of just pick on him, and we laugh and we joke," Janine said.
Morin's family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact RCMP or Crimestoppers, to leave an anonymous tip.
