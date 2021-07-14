SASKATOON -- Above-average heat and below-average rainfall have led to poor crop growth for a Radisson-area farmer.

“Certainly for our region here I would classify this as a drought,” said Corey Loessin, who farms near Radisson, about 62 kilometres west of Saskatoon. “When you look back we haven’t really had significant rainfall since about this time last year.”

According to data collected by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) show precipitation levels in Saskatoon and southern Saskatchewan have been below average for at least the past year.

With fields filled with canola, wheat, oats, barley, peas and lentils, Loessin said the last time he could recall a growing season this dry, was in 2002.

“That year it was similar in that it was dry early on, we really didn’t get any rain. I think there was about an inch of rain by this time in that year and there was just no crop we didn’t even harvest that year so this is kind of similar,” Loessin said.

“We’ve had more heat this go around from what I remember but similar outcome, the crop is really weak.”

With scorching temperatures forecasted for the rest of the week and into next, Loessin said he’s thankful for the province’s crop insurance program, because he expects to make claims on all his crops this year. He said he estimates to harvest only about half of his total crop this year.

“Who knows, maybe a thunderstorm will come along and cool things down for a bit. That would be nice but it’s not looking promising for significant rain,” he said.

“It’s farming and we’re at the mercy of the weather and trying not to stew over it because there’s nothing we can do, we’ve done as much as we can do as far as planting and mother nature doesn’t always cooperate.”

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is immediately making changes to allow low-yielding crops to be put to alternative uses to support livestock producers.

“Our livestock sector is facing tremendous challenges sourcing feed, as well as some challenges in securing access to sustainable, quality livestock water sources," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a news release.

“I want to encourage grain producers to work with neighbouring livestock producers to make feed available. SCIC is working with customers to ensure damaged crops, intended for harvest, can be put to an alternate use such as silage, baling or grazing."

The Saskatchewan government has also requested the federal government designate the entire province as eligible through the Livestock Tax Deferral program for Saskatchewan producers who may need to liquidate part of their breeding herd due to water and feed shortages, according to the news release.

Crop farmers and producers looking to take advantage of these opportunities are asked to contact SCIC for options on how to proceed.

EFFECTS SEEN IN CITY

In the City of Saskatoon, neighbourhood parks are looking patchy with large swaths dry and yellow. Even some of the park areas the city irrigates are looking a little beaten according to Ward 5 city councillor Randy Donauer.

“Residents would like to see green grass but we’ve already spent almost a quarter of a million dollars a week on irrigation, just under $220,000 a week on what we do irrigate,” Donauer said. “So to bump that up and irrigate all of our parks will become incredibly expensive.”

He added the city’s parks department irrigates park entrances, play areas and sports fields, and the city depends on mother nature to help out with the rest of the green spaces in parks.

“The city is starting to look a bit yellow --- we’re really hoping for some rain,” Donauer said.