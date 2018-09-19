It was in the middle of the night on August 16th when a Saskatoon family woke up to sounds of a panic stricken “meow.”

Michael Radoms’kyy, 11, said his mom saw a person run away with their cat, Nana.

He said their three-year-old cat, who they brought with them from Ukraine when they moved to Canada two years ago, was a house cat who often slept in their backyard.

“Whenever I’m alone, I used to have company,” Michael told CTV News. “But this time, everything changed.”

The family did what they could. They searched the neighbourhood and put up “missing cat” posters, but there was still no sign of Nana.

Then Michael remembered what he learned in school when a police officer told his class that if they ever need help to contact police.

Michael wrote a letter to the Police Chief asking to help him save Nana.

“I am very scared that kidnappers hurt Nana and toss her away. I am scared for her because winter is soon,” he wrote in the letter addressed to “Mr. Main Chief of Saskatoon Police.”

Michael said Chief Troy Cooper responded to the letter personally saying police would help him find his cat.

“I was like ‘oh wow, I got a letter from the police, awesome,’” he said.

But even with help from the professionals, Nana has not come home. Michael said he’s begging whoever took Nana to please return her to him, offering $150 of his own savings to buy back his cat.

“We can’t live without her,” he said.