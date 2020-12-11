Advertisement
'We are not Grinch': Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon closes until Jan. 4 due to COVID-19
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 1:51PM CST
Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon is pictured Dec. 3, 2020. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon says it closing to the public until Jan. 4 due to rampant COVID-19 cases.
"We are not Grinch: we are trying to have a heart," the theatre said in a Twitter post.
Even though the theatre is allowed to host gatherings of 30, it believes at this time that would not be appropriate.
The theatre says it will re-evaluate the situation on Jan. 4.