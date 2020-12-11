SASKATOON -- The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon says it closing to the public until Jan. 4 due to rampant COVID-19 cases.

"We are not Grinch: we are trying to have a heart," the theatre said in a Twitter post.

Even though the theatre is allowed to host gatherings of 30, it believes at this time that would not be appropriate.

The theatre says it will re-evaluate the situation on Jan. 4.