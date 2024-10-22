Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake

Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.

Elections Saskatchewan says 475 individuals under the age of 18 received the cards, which are meant to be sent out to registered voters to let them know where and when to vote.

"The inclusion of these under-18-year-olds was a processing error made," Elections Saskatchewan told CTV News in an email.

"When Elections Saskatchewan became aware of the mistake, we immediately reached out to inform each individual of the error. They received a letter, either hand delivered or by priority post."

The letters explained the voter cards were sent by mistake and informed the teens they are not eligible to vote in the upcoming election, as they would not be 18-years-old as of Oct. 28, 2024.

Elections Saskatchewan says the 475 individuals have birthdays in 2006 and 2007.

Even with the voter cards, Elections Saskatchewan said the teens wouldn't be able to cast a ballot as a piece of ID is required to vote.

More than 300 polling stations across Saskatchewan are now open. Monday is the final day to cast a ballot.