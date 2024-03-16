‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist

A Saskatoon philanthropist who donated millions to charities and hospitals in the city has died.

91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.

Leslie was born in Wynyard. He founded the Concorde Group Corporation, starting with a fruit and vegetable distribution company, with business ventures expanding from there.

“He was a true entrepreneur, who continually pushed all of his chips into the middle and was successful,” said David Dubé, Leslie’s son.

David said his father wanted to be remembered for his work in the community.

"His second career is what he wants to be remembered for. As much as he was a titan of business, his philanthropy was his true passion in life," he said.

Leslie and his wife Irene are best known for their contributions to health care. They donated nearly $8 million to the Royal University Hospital Foundation, including $3 million to help fund the Irene and Leslie Dubé Centre for Mental Health. They played a key role in Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, with a donation of $6.5 Million.

“The seeds of generosity from Leslie and Irene have been incredible. They were the very first in Western Canada to give the single largest donation to a pediatric hospital,” said Brynn Boback-Lane, president & CEO of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

The couple also funded the Leslie and Irene Dubé Urology Centre of Health at Saskatoon City Hospital. They donated $1 million to the new entry of the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.