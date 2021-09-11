SASKATOON -- Dozens of pilots from the Mitchinson Flight Centre came back to where to their former stomping grounds to help celebrate its 75th anniversary.

“It’s been a wonderful history, fantastic company and so many pilots have gone through here and learned to fly,” said Dan Glass, president of the Mitchinson Flight Centre.

The centre provides training for aspiring pilots and also provides sightseeing tours.

“It’s a great way to find out if flying is for you,” said Glass “We’ve had pilots come through here for decades now. Folks that come out of war and wanted to pick up a career flight training or get into aviation and then over the decades its been anyone career who's looking for a career or even just getting their pilots licenses for fun.”

The flightcentre started in 1946 with Harold Mitchinson who owned and operated it from 1946to 1979. Janet Keim then took command 1979-2013 before Dale Tiedeman. Dan Glass and Jim Guenther took over operations in 2013.

“We all learned to fly here, we’ve all moved to careers in the airlines and now were back as owners of this company giving back to the community.”

Fred Mitchinson, the son of Harold Mitchinson, knows his dad would enjoy the celebration.

“To my father, today would be his proudest day. To know that since 1946 it’s still in business 75 years later and he would be proud to see the owners that are taking charge like they are.”

Harold served in World War II as a Blenheim Bomber with missions in France. Fred jokes he only started the company because he had to find some way of getting paid.

“He had to do something. He needed a job,” said Fred. “His father helped in purchase his first J Three Cub and start Mitchinson Flight Services.

Fred even remembers when he was introduced to the family business.

“My dad had no problem letting me come to work with him when I was just a young kid, and started making a wage, sweeping floors and washing airplane.”

The Centre is celebrating its anniversary over the weekend with airplane rides and a BBQ.