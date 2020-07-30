SASKATOON -- Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Saskatoon Fire Department began receiving reports of water gushing into a parking garage inside a Saskatoon condo building located in the 400 block of Avenue C South.

Upon arriving, firefighters found a chaotic scene with an alarm sounding, a large evacuation in progress and water pouring into the parkade.

While the fire crew on scene worked to find the source of the water, dispatchers tried to find some clue about its origin by looking for information about the building and its fire suppression equipment, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

The firefighters eventually were able to determine the water was coming from a busted water main and called in a city utility crew to stop the deluge.

Most residents were able to remove their vehicles from the parking garage while the water was being turned off, the release said.

The fire commander on scene told the condo's manager that a fire watch would be necessary because both the building's fire suppression equipment and alarm panel were out of commission after the incident.