A federal agency charged with examining complaints against the RCMP has launched an investigation into the police force’s handling of Colten Boushie’s death.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP announced Tuesday a complaint and a public interest investigation had been launched by the agency’s chair to look into the police investigation of Boushie’s death, the notification of Boushie’s family, the search of Boushie’s mother Debbie Baptiste’s home and the RCMP’s media releases related to the case.

"In the course of our review and our ongoing monitoring of events related to this tragic incident, it has become apparent that additional matters related to the conduct of RCMP members involved need to be examined,” Guy Bujold, the CRCC’s acting chairperson, said in a news release.

The probe will determine whether the RCMP investigation was reasonable, whether officers’ responses followed protocol, whether RCMP guidelines are reasonable and whether the officers’ actions amounted to racial discrimination.

Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot in the head in Aug. 9, 2016, while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had been driven onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

His uncle, Alvin Baptiste, filed a complaint in December 2016 about the RCMP’s treatment of the family, and on Jan. 2 of this year, the uncle allowed the complaint to be referred to the CRCC for review.

He said Tuesday he was happy to hear the CRCC announcement. The federal watchdog is independent of the RCMP.

“We’re finally being heard. We’re finally getting somewhere,” Baptiste told CTV News.

His complaint alleged officers’ surrounding of Debbie Baptiste’s home the night of her son’s death “seemed out of the ordinary and was insensitive”; it claimed one officer told the mother to “get it together” after she fell to the floor upon learning of the death; it claimed the search of her home that night was illegal; it alleged a media release sent the next day by police “made Boushie look like a criminal”; and it brought up concerns with officers’ pursuits of vehicles near the scene of the fatal shooting.

An internal investigation by Mounties into the complaint found most of the allegations — all except the allegation officers put at least one woman, who was taken into custody at the scene, at risk by chasing two vehicles — could not be supported.

Chris Murphy, a lawyer for the Boushie family, questioned the RCMP's internal investigation following the release of the findings to the family.

"The RCMP was investigating the RCMP and concluded that the complaints were not founded," Murphy said.

The police service’s explanations in their letter to the family don't make sense, he added. Either police were there to notify Baptiste of her son's death or to search the house, the lawyer said. If officers were there for both reasons, he said they should have checked the home first.

"That's what you do first to protect, not only the police officers, but the people you're going to notify, because if there is a shootout, people can get caught in the middle of it," said Murphy.

"You don't notify the family first, and then ask for consent, and then go and search the residence, if you actually believe there's somebody inside with a firearm."

The 56-year-old man charged in Boushie’s death, Gerald Stanley, was found not guilty last month. It’s not disputed he caused the death, according to the judge who oversaw the trial. The verdict came down to whether or not the jury found Stanley caused the death unlawfully.

Stanley’s lawyer, Scott Spencer, described the shooting as a “freak accident.” He said the shot from Stanley’s gun was a hang fire — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

Two of the five people who were with Boushie the day of the shooting testified the group was looking for help with a flat tire, but both Stanley and his son told court they believed someone from the SUV was attempting to steal an all-terrain vehicle from the yard.

CRCC findings are typically made public.

--- with files from The Canadian Press