WATCH: North Battleford police hope video leads to break in homicide investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP have released a video of a person of interest related to the deaths of two women in North Battleford on Dec. 24, 2021.

Alyssa LeCaine and Daphne Bear were found dead after a residential fire on the 1000 block of 108th Street. Their deaths are considered homicides.

The person in the video is shown in the back alley between 108th and 109th streets of North Battleford. They cross 10th Avenue and enter the alleyway beyond.

RCMP note the trim around the hood of the jacket and distinctive brown or yellow-coloured boots.

"We are hoping these two notable features will help us identify the individual in the video. Investigators would like to speak with this person as they may have important information about Alyssa and Daphne’s deaths," Supt. Joshua Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, said in the release.

People with surveillance cameras in the area are asked to check their footage to determine if they recorded the person between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information about them is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.