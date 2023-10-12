Watch as Saskatoon's police plane tracks a speeding motorcycle
The Saskatoon police posted dramatic video on Monday of a motorcycle driving at excessive speeds around the city, including in a residential area.
Two drivers now face hefty fines for an offence that’s becoming more commonplace, according to police.
The Saskatoon police airplane started tracking a motorcycle on Sunday around 4:00pm. They started filming on the east side of the city, near McCormond Drive and then on the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.
The plane’s camera deftly follows the motorcycle, recording its speed in real time.
“We got a call from a motorist on Circle Drive near Taylor Street complaining there were two motorcycles driving erratically, filming each other, stunting and acting for the camera,” said Sgt. Wade Bourassa, police plane pilot.
Bourassa told CTV News that police are seeing more stunting in the last few years.
“There’s a bit of a culture out there that’s forming in Saskatoon and other places, of filming each other stunting,” he says.
The video posted to X just captures one brief glimpse of the incident, but the entire chase lasted about 15 minutes in total.
At times, speeds got up to 120 kilometres an hour, with one driver blowing through multiple stop signs, police said.
“We brought officers in and by the time they were pulled over and dealt with they had racked up a number of offences,” he said.
Tickets for the two drivers totalled $5200; $3700 for one and $1500 for the other.
Their offences included speeding, using a cell phone while driving and stunting, which encompasses a lot and can cost $580 on its own.
SGI spokesperson Michaela Solomon encourages the public to report drivers they see driving dangerously.
“Weaving in and out of traffic, slowing and stopping, to prevent the movement of another vehicle, chasing another vehicle or passing another vehicle when it’s unsafe to do so,” Solomon told CTV News.
The air support unit is able to quickly get from anywhere in the city in about ten seconds – making it highly affective according to Bourassa.
This is not a unique case, police say, but these types of speeding offences are extremely dangerous to public safety.
“The child that runs out chasing a ball or kids across a crosswalk, and if you watch the video closely, they pass a number of pedestrians there,” Bourassa said.
Criminal charges were not laid in this incident because of absence of prior records of the drivers, but one of the motorcycles was impounded.
