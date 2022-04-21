Waskesiu gets federal cash to help update rec area

The Waskesiu Foundation and Waskesiu Recreation Association have received $56,000 from the federal government to help update the recreation area in the Waskesiu townsite in time for May long weekend.

The non-profit groups will use the cash along with money raised locally to refurbish the lawn bowling green, construct a new beach volleyball court and install 17 memorial benches on the recreation area grounds.

“These new memorial benches will help families fulfil their wishes to honour their loved ones in the same place where they created so many happy memories,” said the chair of the Waskesiu Foundation Derwin Arnstead.

The foundation says the memorial bench program is in high demand and has a long waiting list. Those on the list will be contacted about the latest opportunity.

The volleyball court will be constructed next to the lawn bowling green and is scheduled to open on the May long weekend.