Warman council looking to cut costs, find alternative funding to support arena project

Warman City Council continues to search for ways to make their Legends Centre Arena Expansion Project a reality.

The province has turned down grant applications four times over the past four years. The most recent rejection came in August.

At the time, Mayor Gary Philipchuck told CTV News it was very frustrating.

“It's been a long process and a lot of political talk to try and get to a point where we could know that we had a dream of adding another ice surface to our recreational complex, so it was it was frustrating that we were not chosen for the funding.”

Philipchuk says the application was denied because there was simply more demand than money available.

In a Facebook post from Sept. 27, Warman City Council indicated they were not giving up on the project.

Council has asked administration to investigate and report back on options to reduce the construction cost of the expansion and possible alternate funding measures in the report.

The project includes adding an ice sheet, seating for 205 visitors, six changing rooms and a lounge space with seating for 150.

Costs of the project have continued to rise, from $7.8 million in 2019 to $13.5 million this year. If council approves the existing proposal, a levy around $194 would be applied to each residential property.

The city has plans to put forward $3.5 million. It has already spent $400,000 on detailed drawings and plans for the arena expansion, according to Philipchuk.