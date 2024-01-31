‘Warm temperatures bring melting snow’: Mixed reaction to above seasonal weather

After a month of frigid temperatures, the polar vortex has left Saskatoon, bringing the province back to its earlier trend of above-seasonal weather.

The sudden weather shift was noteworthy to Terri Lang with Environment Canada.

"We got a big shift into the arctic weather as the cold air plunged across southern Saskatchewan,” Lang said.

“That was only two weeks ago, and here we are setting record temperatures two weeks later. So unusual pattern."

Outdoor rinks across the city are trying to stay open.

Cameco Meewasin skating rink is closed Monday through Wednesday anyway, but pooling was visible on the ice surface on Wednesday.

Melting rink surfaces are posing an issue for SUM theatre, according to Jolanta Bird, who is putting on an ice show on public rinks touring across Saskatchewan.

"We had to perform on snow. So we have taken some time to block it out on the snow. Make sure that it’s still appropriate. We're ready to perform indoors in a gym if it's too warm," Bird said.

Daytime highs causing melting and nighttime lows causing freezing, have taken a toll on the roads too.

The Saskatoon City warned citizens of road repairs during the moderate temperatures.

"Warmer temperatures are leading to snowmelt and wet streets that can freeze overnight. Potholes may form during mild temperatures, and crews will do a temporary repair on the driving lanes of high-traffic streets with asphalt cold mix. Cuts in the road from underground utility repairs can also get soft during the mild temperatures, and crews will often have to backfill them with more gravel and grade them to make them smoother," the city said in an emailed statement.

Besides any potential damages from snow thaw and freeze, on Wednesday people were out in the parks, enjoying the nice weather while it was here.

On Sunday temperatures are set to go sub-zero, and the snow is forecasted to return.