SASKATOON -- Wanuskewin Heritage Park has won the Indigenous Tourism Award.

The park, located on the northern edge of Saskatoon, was honoured for successfully sharing Indigenous culture and traditions through tourism.

“The accomplishments of this group reflect the innovative work that drives our province’s tourism industry, strengthen the visitor economy and make Saskatchewan a remarkable place to visit,” Gene Makowsky, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan tourism, said in a media release.

Wanuskewin is on Canada’s tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage designation.

Four other Saskatchewan businesses and organizations were recognized as finalists by the national tourism agency: