

Nicole Di Donato





Future construction workers have a new training tool to help them identify hazards on the job.

Students at Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon were among the first people to test out the Hazard ID VR.

The virtual reality headset allows users to immerse themselves in a 360 degree alternate reality in which they are able to explore a three-story residential construction site.

The device operates similar to a game where the user can win points by correctly identifying the hazards such as loose wires, cords on the ground and unguarded tools and equipment.

This tool is one of the first of its kind for the Saskatchewan construction industry.

Thomas Song, a Grade 11 student at Walter Murray Collegiate, said this was his first time using a VR headset.

“It was way more interactive and it was fun getting to take a look at my environment and see different surroundings.”

The Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA) developed the new training tool for its members and for students learning the trade in schools.

“Young people are the highest injured group when we look at WCB records. Twenty-five per cent of the injuries come from people under the age of 25. So, it's a particular target group that we're concerned with. At the same time, this type of technology people are comfortable with at this age,” said Collin Pullar, president of the SCSA.

The technology was developed in partnership with Regina-based company White Rabbit VR.

Mike MacNaughton, president and CEO of the VR company, said this tool will help improve safety training for construction companies across Saskatchewan and Canada.

“We put you right on the construction site, obviously in a much safer way than you would be in real life. These are hazards that are fairly common unfortunately on sites across the province and across the country. And so, the key thing is to identify those hazards and then to be able to say ‘okay what do I do to fix that and mitigate that and make it a safer place?’”

Pullar said that although the Hazard ID VR is set up like a game, the intention is to learn.

“With virtual reality, people retain so much more than they do off of reading or even watching a video.”

Pullar added that people who use virtual reality learn and remember about 90 to 95 per cent of what they experience.

While he said the retention rate for reading materials and videos is only about 10 to 15 per cent.

MacNaughton echoed this sentiment and added that VR is something most young people are comfortable with and have experienced before.

“VR is great for passing knowledge on to new students, especially for young folks who are well into video games and mobile devices.”

Craig Stensrud, a construction and carpentry teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate, said he was impressed by how realistic the tool is.

“Oh it was awesome, I tried it out for a few minutes and it was clear, lots of hazards, questions that went along with the hazards. I think it's going to be excellent especially for younger students like the ones I teach.”

Stensrud said he plans on implementing the Hazard ID VR training tool into his classrooms.