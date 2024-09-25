Violence in Saskatchewan schools increases seven-fold in fifteen years

Violence in Saskatchewan schools, both between students and directed at teachers, has increased sevenfold since 2005, according to a report by the University of Ottawa.

Chris Bruckert is the Chairperson of Criminology at the university. She oversaw the report.

"The rates have gone up steeply and steadily. This isn’t just due to more reporting—it’s an actual increase in violence," said Bruckert.

The report also revealed that 69 per cent of teachers have experienced physical force in the workplace, with 20 per cent saying it’s happened more than 20 times.

Bruckert says educational assistants are often told to accept violence as part of their job.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is asking for additional government support to address the issue in their upcoming arbitration.

"We need more than one educational assistant in complex classrooms, and consistent funding is necessary," said STF vice president Nathan Bromm.

In response, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill provided a statement to CTV News.

"When we send our kids to school, we expect them to be safe. That is why we want to work with teachers, staff and divisions to ensure student safety is put first. These types of issues are currently being contemplated In the upcoming arbitration, but we are committed to addressing violence and student safety on an ongoing basis," said Cockrill.

The STF and the government will begin arbitration in mid-December.