SASKATOON -- Twenty Saskatchewan singers and songwriters joined voices to create a musical message of love during the pandemic.

On April 21, Lyn Besse McGinnis and Terry Hoknes released a music video called 'We'll Be Free 2020,' on Youtube. The anthem features local talent including Jay Semko, Gillian Snider, Larry Krause and Oral Fuentes.

In a news release the artists said the song is a response to the global pandemic, about living through it, staying connected and coming out on the other side. The group said it hopes the song reaches every person in Saskatchewan, roughly 1.17 million people.

Collaboration for this project began with Besse McGinnis and Hoknes deciding to try a Bernie Taupin/Elton John style of online song-writing, the group said in a news release.

"Bernie writes the lyrics. Elton writes the music. So for 'We'll Be Free 2020,' Lyn wrote the lyrics. Terry wrote the music."

Sixteen local artists each chose a line from the song and recorded their bit at home on their cellphones.

"Terry spent more than 30 hours glued to his computer and completed an audio recording and a video, the group said in a release.

The songwriters expressed gratitude to those who participated including Jay Semko, Sylvia Chave, Desirée Hobbins, Glenn Sutter, Heather Desjardins, Shayne Lazarowich, Gillian Snider, Scott Anthony Andrews, Tom Kennedy, Krystle Pederson, Rhonda Gallant-Morari, Oral Fuentes, LJ Tyson, Larry Krause, Forrest Eaglespeaker and Terri Bear Linklater.

Artists collaborating on the project ask members of the public, if they can, to make a donation to Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

To download the song, view lyrics and see photos of the project, head to www.terryhoknes.com/wellbefree