SASKATOON -- A video of a Saskatchewan man pouring coffee, or at least trying to. in the midst of a fierce spring snowstorm that roared through the province is getting attention online.

The video, shared by Andrew Hiltz, garnered over 90,000 views on Twitter alone less than 24 hours after it was first posted.

In the video, Hiltz can be seen pouring presumably fresh, hot coffee out of a carafe in the midst of the turbulent storm.

However, his coffee is no match for a storm that brought over 90 kilometere per hour wind gusts to some parts of the province.

Eventually, Hiltz calmly lifts his cup and takes a sip of the coffee that did manage to make it to its destination.

Hiltz currently serves as the Saskatchewanderer, the province's official travel blogger, tasked with exploring Saskatchewan.

Hiltz summed up his video with a simple description: "Spring in Saskatchewan."